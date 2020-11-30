Analyzing Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Simclar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Vicor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Simclar and Vicor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simclar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vicor $262.98 million 13.55 $14.10 million $0.34 242.21

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Simclar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Simclar and Vicor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simclar 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vicor has a consensus target price of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Vicor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicor is more favorable than Simclar.

Risk and Volatility

Simclar has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicor has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simclar and Vicor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simclar N/A N/A N/A Vicor 3.05% 3.47% 2.98%

Summary

Vicor beats Simclar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simclar Company Profile

Simclar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro-mechanical products in the United States and Mexico. Its custom-designed products include complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), finished products, subassemblies, molded and nonmolded cable assemblies, wire harnesses, injection molded, and electronic assembly products. The PCBs produced by the company comprise pin-through-hole assemblies, low and medium volume surface mount technology assemblies, and mixed technology PCBs, including multilayer PCBs; and cable and harness assemblies consist of multiconductor, ribbon, coaxial cable, and discrete wire harness assemblies. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, which involves the manufacture of complete finished assemblies with all sheet metal, power supplies, fans, and PCBs, as well as complete sub-assemblies for integration into original equipment manufactures (OEMs) finished products, such as speaker and lock-key assemblies, and diode assemblies. In addition, Simclar offers reworking and refurbishing services, which comprise redesign, rework, refurbish, and repair of materials and subassemblies; sheet metal fabrication services; and backplane interconnect solutions. The company's products are manufactured to customer specifications and designed for OEMs in the data processing, telecommunications, instrumentation, and food preparation equipment industries. Simclar was founded in 1976. It was formerly known as Techdyne, Inc. and changed its name to Simclar, Inc. in September 2003. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Hialeah, Florida. Simclar, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Simclar Group Limited.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories. It also provides custom power systems solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in the aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, instrumentation, test equipment, solid state lighting, telecommunications and networking infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

