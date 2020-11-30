Critical Analysis: Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) versus Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clarivate and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39% Pegasystems -7.66% -16.83% -7.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $974.34 million 17.03 -$210.98 million $0.35 78.26 Pegasystems $911.38 million 11.71 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -105.77

Pegasystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pegasystems 0 1 12 0 2.92

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.31%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $137.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

