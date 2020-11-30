Head-To-Head Survey: Belden (NYSE:BDC) & FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE)

Belden (NYSE:BDC) and FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Belden has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiberCore has a beta of -4.04, suggesting that its stock price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Belden and FiberCore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.13 billion 0.83 -$377.02 million $4.52 8.81 FiberCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FiberCore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Belden.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and FiberCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden -10.95% 15.55% 4.31% FiberCore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Belden shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Belden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of FiberCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Belden and FiberCore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 2 2 5 0 2.33 FiberCore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Belden presently has a consensus price target of $41.94, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Belden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than FiberCore.

Summary

Belden beats FiberCore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belden

Belden, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment includes physical network and fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems customized to end user, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) needs. The company was founded by Joseph C. Belden in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About FiberCore

FiberCore, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets single-mode and multimode optical fiber, and optical fiber preforms for the telecommunications and data communications industry. The company's principal operating units are FiberCore Jena A.G. (FCJ), its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany; and Xtal FiberCore Brasil S.A. (Xtal), the company's 90% owned subsidiary in Campinas, Brazil. FCJ manufactures both multimode and single-mode fiber and preforms with an emphasis on the multimode market; Xtal manufactures both single-mode and multimode fiber, and single-mode preforms with an emphasis on the single-mode market. Through its subsidiary, FiberCore Systems, Inc., the company designs, installs, and maintains optical fiber networks, wide area networks, and non-fiber optic networks primarily in the Northeast U.S., for local area network applications, such as those used in hospitals, universities, government, and commercial buildings. The company markets its optical fiber products under the trademarks, InfoGlasÂ®, EconoGradeÂ®, and ValuGradeÂ®. Fibercore competes with Corning, Inc.; Furukawa/OFS; Alcatel; Draka; Samsung; and Sumitomo. FiberCore, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Charlton, Massachusetts. On October 6, 2004 the voluntary petition of FiberCore, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to liquidation under Chapter 7. The Company had filed for Chapter 11 on November 14, 2003.

