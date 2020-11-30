Contrasting Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) & Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL)

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nintendo and Majic Wheels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 23.32% 22.73% 17.98% Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nintendo and Majic Wheels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $12.04 billion 6.13 $2.38 billion $2.49 28.11 Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Majic Wheels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nintendo and Majic Wheels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nintendo currently has a consensus target price of $57.54, indicating a potential downside of 17.80%. Given Nintendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nintendo is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Risk and Volatility

Nintendo has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Majic Wheels has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nintendo beats Majic Wheels on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

