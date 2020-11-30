Zacks: Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). The Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 469.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Marcus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

