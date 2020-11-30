Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.47. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on LL shares. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $30.99.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

