Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.70). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 382.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($5.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

