Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.