Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 212.57, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

