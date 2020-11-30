Comparing InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) & Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InPlay Oil and Oasis Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.24 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 0.91 $122.12 million $3.41 3.23

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -233.19% -55.08% -23.84% Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InPlay Oil and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oasis Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats InPlay Oil on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.