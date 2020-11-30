Comparing Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Translate Bio and PDL BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $7.80 million 184.38 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -10.52 PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 5.40 -$70.41 million $0.28 9.25

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Translate Bio and PDL BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Translate Bio currently has a consensus target price of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 60.94%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio -393.56% -54.90% -28.46% PDL BioPharma N/A -5.96% -4.76%

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Translate Bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.