Head to Head Review: Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) vs. American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and American States Water (NYSE:AWR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Utilities and American States Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million 12.62 $224.54 million $1.47 31.15 American States Water $473.87 million 5.85 $84.34 million $2.13 35.29

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than American States Water. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American States Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American States Water has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American States Water pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essential Utilities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American States Water has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of American States Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American States Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Essential Utilities and American States Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00 American States Water 1 0 3 0 2.50

Essential Utilities presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. American States Water has a consensus target price of $81.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than American States Water.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and American States Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% American States Water 17.38% 13.49% 4.93%

Summary

American States Water beats Essential Utilities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 24, 2020, it provided water service to approximately 261,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

