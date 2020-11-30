Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.48. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $8.28 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

