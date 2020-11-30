Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) & The Competition Financial Survey

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) is one of 763 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Benitec Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Benitec Biopharma Competitors -3,723.01% -270.20% -31.02%

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Benitec Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benitec Biopharma Competitors 7505 20349 38405 1554 2.50

Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.59%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 -$8.27 million -0.36 Benitec Biopharma Competitors $1.96 billion $223.00 million -2.38

Benitec Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benitec Biopharma. Benitec Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma competitors beat Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.