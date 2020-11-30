Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) versus Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Head to Head Comparison

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Cousins Properties pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 7.75 $150.42 million $2.94 11.67 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.22 $52.50 million $1.76 12.41

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cousins Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

