Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,178,000 after buying an additional 199,518 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 576,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

