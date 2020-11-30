STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STM. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM opened at €33.21 ($39.07) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.49.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.