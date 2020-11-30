STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STM. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM opened at €33.21 ($39.07) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.49.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

