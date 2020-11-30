JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

DB1 opened at €137.05 ($161.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. Deutsche Börse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

