Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.36 ($56.89).

ETR:1COV opened at €47.45 ($55.82) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.66. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €47.45 ($55.82). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

