Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $18.70 on Monday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $362.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

