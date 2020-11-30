Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FMHS opened at $1.00 on Monday. Farmhouse has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90.
Farmhouse Company Profile
