Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FMHS opened at $1.00 on Monday. Farmhouse has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Get Farmhouse alerts:

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.