National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a report released on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.27 billion.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

