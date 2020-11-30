Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Thursday, November 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.90 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

