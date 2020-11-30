Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $951.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $9,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,972 shares of company stock worth $4,265,964. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

