William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

NYSE:MDT opened at $114.59 on Monday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

