Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cypress Environmental Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cypress Environmental Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

CELP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:CELP opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.