Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Boosted by Northcoast Research

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Friday, November 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

FLWS opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,190.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 961,778 shares of company stock valued at $27,086,877. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

