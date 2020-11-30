Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBT. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

JBT opened at $113.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $119.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

