Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

HRL stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.