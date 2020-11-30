B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.