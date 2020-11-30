Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Issued By Cormark

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.13.

ERO opened at C$22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 62.27. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.35.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.