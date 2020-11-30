SVB Leerink Comments on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

NYSE BSX opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,779 shares of company stock worth $6,007,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $144,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after buying an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 839,000 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

