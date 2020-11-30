Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

NYSE BXP opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Properties by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

