FY2020 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $45.92 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

