Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.43. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

NYSE GNRC opened at $221.40 on Monday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $234.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Generac by 21.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

