FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%.

LINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $170.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at $777,000. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at $424,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $356,892.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

