Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sumco Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sumco in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. Sumco has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

