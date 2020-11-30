Beacon Securities Weighs in on Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

CVE IFX opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.66. Imaflex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

In other Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) news, Director Gerald Ross Phelps sold 100,000 shares of Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,744,656.50.

About Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

