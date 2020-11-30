Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $6,671,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $567,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

