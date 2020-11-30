Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report released on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

YAMHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CLSA upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.33.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

