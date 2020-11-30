GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

