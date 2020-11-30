CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $150.83 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -279.31 and a beta of 1.12.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 75,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $10,126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 997,768 shares of company stock valued at $136,817,268. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

