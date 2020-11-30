Smartsheet (SMAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $45,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at $688,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

