Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) PT Raised to C$8.50

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) stock opened at C$7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.17. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

