National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Saturday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$1.65 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Over the last three months, insiders bought 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

