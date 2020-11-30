BMO Capital Markets Increases Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$1.60

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research note on Saturday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.37 million and a PE ratio of -21.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,148,013.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690 in the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

