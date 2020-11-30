uCloudlink Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 7th (NYSE:UCL)

uCloudlink Group’s (NYSE:UCL) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 7th. uCloudlink Group had issued 2,010,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $36,180,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of uCloudlink Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of UCL stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87.
About uCloudlink Group
