Hudson Executive Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th

Hudson Executive Investment’s (OTCMKTS:HECCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 7th. Hudson Executive Investment had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Hudson Executive Investment’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:HECCU opened at $10.27 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HECCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter worth $129,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

