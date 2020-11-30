Gatos Silver, Inc.’s (NYSE:GATO) Quiet Period Will End on December 7th

Gatos Silver’s (NYSE:GATO) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. Gatos Silver had issued 21,430,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $150,010,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

In other news, Director Janice Stairs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

