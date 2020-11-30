Biodesix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) Quiet Period Will End on December 7th

Biodesix’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 7th. Biodesix had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BDSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Biodesix alerts:

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $16.94 on Monday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.